Science Experiments

Balloon Kebab

Sun, 22nd Jun 2008

What you Need

A balloon

A skewer

What to do

Pick a sharp kebab stick - you may want to carefully sharpen it with a knife.

Carefully push it into the balloon near the neck

Then push it out of the balloon through the thick part of the balloon opposite the neck.

What may happen

You should hear no bang, and end up with a rather inedible kebab...


