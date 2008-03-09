Science Experiments

Balloons on a Tube

Sun, 9th Mar 2008

Listen Now    Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Naked Science Q&A Show

What you Need

Two Balloons

2 similar sized large balloons

Marker Pen Liid

A short piece of tube, slightly larger than the necks of the balloons. Some marker pen lids work nicely, or a piece of hose

 

 

What to do

Stretch the neck of a balloon over one end of the tube.

Blow up the balloon through the tube so it just starts to stretch.

Twist its neck to keep the air in

Stretch the other balloon's neck over your tube.

Untwist the neck and see what happens.

Can you get the two balloons to stay at the same size?

What may happen

The big balloon won't inflate the small one, and it should be very difficult to get both balloons to be the same size.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL