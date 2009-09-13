Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show Building Bodies and Mending Broken Hearts

What to do

Take one of the chicken bones and clean off as much of the old bits of meat as you can.

Put it in a jar of vinegar for 1-2 weeks.

Then take it out and feel it. Has it changed at all?

Now, take another bone and leave it in a fire, or barbeque, for half an hour or so, then carefuly lift it out and let it cool down.

Feel the bone. is it any different? Try hitting it against something solid.

Compare both bones to a normal, unpickled, and unburnt bone.