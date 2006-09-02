Science Experiments

Build a Lava lamp

Sat, 2nd Sep 2006

Part of the show Naked Science Question and Answer

What you Need

Round, biconvex white tablets

A fizzy tablet

Vegetable Oil

Some vegetable oil

A glass

A large glass or jar

 

 

What to do

1- Fill the jar 1/4 full of water

2- Top the glass up with oil

3- Drop in the tablet

4- Watch!

What may happen

You should see the tablet fizzing away making foam which floats to the surface then sinks again.


