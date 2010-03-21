Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show The Science of Farming

Some leaves, ideally thin but still juicy ones, eg spinach or chrysanthemum leaves.

Nail varnish remover which contains acetone - often the cheap brands do.

Filter paper - white coffee filters work well, as does the paper used for posh tea bags.

What to do

Cut a piece of filter paper about 1cm wide and a bit longer than your jar is tall.

Place your leaf over the top of the strip and roll the coin across the strip about 2cm from the bottom.

Now add a little acetone (nail varnish remover) to the bottom of your jar, half a cm is plenty.

Suspend your strip of paper so the bottom end is sticking a few mm into the acetone. you can hold it up by folding the top end of the strip over forming a hook which will rest over the lip of the jar.

Wait a few minutes, with any luck you should see an interesting effect.

Try the experiment with a strongly coloured leaf like a purple one.

Hints:

- Chromatography is pretty much a black art, and is very dependent on the exact type of paper you are using and the solvent you are using, so if it doesn't work try a different type of paper.

- To get more pigment into the paper and produce a better result you can add some leaf juice, let the paper dry out, and then add some more - repeat as many times as you have the patience for.

- Don't let the paper touch the side of the jar, or all the solvent will move up through the gap between the paper and the glass bypassing your sample.

- Doing the experiment inside a jar seems to be important - probably because it gets filled with acetone vapour and so reduces the evaporation rate of the acetone.

- The experiment only seems to work well on filter paper of one sort or another - probably because it is designed not to stick to things where as most other forms of paper are designed to stick to inks, or what you spilt on the table.