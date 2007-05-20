Science Experiments

Cloud in a bottle

Sun, 20th May 2007

What you Need

A Lemonade Bottle

A 2 litre lemonade bottle

Matches

A match

What to do

Put a very little water in the bottle.

Light a match, blow it out, and put it into the bottle while it is still smoking.

Put the lid on.

Squeeze the bottle as hard as you can.

Swirl the water around at the bottom.

Let go of the bottle.

Do you see anything strange?

What may happen

 When you release the pressure the bottle goes misty and when you release it again it should go clear. You have made a cloud in a bottle.
 


