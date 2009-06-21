Science Experiments

Colour your own flowers

What you Need

Food colouring

White flowers - preferably with large fleshy leaves

A jar

What to do

Put a little food colouring or ink with 2-3 times as much water in the bottom of a jar. Different food colourings and inks work differently well. For example ink from biros doesn't work very well, and different colours of food colouring produce different results, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Trim the flower stem and put it in the jar for 12 or more hours.

You could try splitting a stem for a few inches up from the middle, and put one half of the stem in one colour in and the other in a different colour.

What may happen

You should find that the flower changes colour.


