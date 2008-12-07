Science Experiments

Colours in CDs

Sun, 7th Dec 2008

Listen Now    Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show The Science of Vision

What you Need

A CD

A CD and or a DVD

Compact Flourescent

Some different lights, eg. Normal and energy saving bulbs, street lights etc.

What to do

Turn a light on.

Look at the reflection of the light in the CD, change the angle a bit and get an idea of what it looks like.

Do the same thing with each of your lights and compare them.

What may happen

You should find that you see funky colours in the reflection, but that all the lights don't look the same.

A conventional lightbulb will produce a smooth rainbow.

 


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL