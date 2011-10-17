Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Why Is Ice Slippery?

What to do

Put the lid on your bottle, and then put it in the freezer for half an hour or so.

Have a look at it has anything changed?

Open the bottle while it is still in the freezer so it doesn't warm up.

Cover the coin in a layer of tissue, and then make it wet.

Place the coin on the bottle with the tissue between the coin and the top of the bottle.

Leave the bottle for another half an hour until the tissue freezes

Take the bottle out of the freezer point it away from you and warm it up using your hands.