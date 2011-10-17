Science Experiments

Cool coin launcher

Mon, 17th Oct 2011

What you Need

An empty fizzy drinks bottle

A large coin

A freezer

Some Tissue

 

 

What to do

Put the lid on your bottle, and then put it in the freezer for half an hour or so.

Have a look at it has anything changed?

Open the bottle while it is still in the freezer so it doesn't warm up.

Cover the coin in a layer of tissue, and then make it wet.

Place the coin on the bottle with the tissue between the coin and the top of the bottle.

Leave the bottle for another half an hour until the tissue freezes

Take the bottle out of the freezer point it away from you and warm it up using your hands. 

What may happen

You should find that the closed bottle shrinks as it cools down.

When you take the bottle out of the freezer and warm it up the coin should pop off. If it doesn't the tissue might not have made a good seal so you might want to try another one.


