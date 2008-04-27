Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show The Sparkling Science of Gemstones

What to do

If you have some washing soda

Dissolve about 1/3 mug of washing soda in 1 2/3 mugs of water, you may have to heat it in the saucepan to get it all to dissolve.

if you are using bicarbonate of soda add about 1/3 of a mug full to 1 2/3 mugs of water and then heat it until it starts to boil. At 80-90°C it will start to fizz as carbon dioxide is driven off converting sodium bicarbonate (sodium hydrogen carbonate) into sodium carbonate - washing soda. Keep heating until it starts to boil properly - you will be able to tell because the bubbles will get a lot bigger.

While you are doing this set up two mugs on the plate or tray, with a piece of wool or string hanging loosely between them. You can secure the string by tieing a loop in each end and catching the loop on a fork.

Now fill the two mugs so they are nearly full of washing soda mixture, and make sure the string is hanging a bit below the level of the water.

Put the whole thing somewhere warm such as the airing cupboard and wait for 2-3 days.

Be very careful when pouring the boiling liquids as they are very hot!

Don't use an aluminium pan as it will dissolve in the washing soda.

You can try the same experiment with different concentrations of washing soda or using other things that will dissolve well in your kitchen.