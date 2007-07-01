Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show The Naked Scientists Q & A Show
What you Need
What to do
Push the cup across the carpet, slowly, do you notice anything about the cup?
Speed up your pushing until you see some strange effects
What may happen
Here is a video of the effect.
Why does it happen?
As you push the cup along the carpet it will tend to stick and slip, and stick and slip.
This will start to vibrate the water creating waves leaving the front and back fo the cup.
These waves then get reflected and interact with one another forming a very disturbed surface.
If in a region of this surface you get a circle of wave converging on a point, this wave is going to get higher and higher as all the energy from the circle of waves is concentrated.
In fact as the waves crash into one another at the centre their kinetic energy will tend to get directed upwards into a great big spike.
If this spike is long enough the end can break away as a droplet and fly off and out of the cup.
Multimedia
Not working please enable javascript