Science Experiments

Cup Fountain

Sun, 1st Jul 2007

What you Need

A Polystyrene Cup

A polystyrene cup, full of water

A carpet

A carpet - office type carpets definitely work well. Make sure it doesn't matter if it gets wet...

 

 

What to do

Pushing the cupPush the cup across the carpet, slowly, do you notice anything about the cup?

Speed up your pushing until you see some strange effects

What may happen

 

 

Disturbed water 1

Disturbed water 2

As you start the water will start to vibrate

It will form waves of different shapes and patterns

Disturbed Water 3

Fountain

It will get more and more disturbed as you speed up.

Until it forms spouts fountaining out of the cup.

Here is a video of the effect.


