Science Experiments

Seeing further - DIY telescope

Sun, 22nd Feb 2009

Listen Now    Download as mp3 from the show International Year Of Astronomy

What you Need

Magnifying glass

A magnifying  glass

Hand Lens

A handlens or another magnifying glass with a much higher magnification.

What to do

Hold the handlens close to your eye, and then hold the magnifying glass in front of it.

Slowly move the magnifying glass away from your face until you see an in focus image.

What may happen

You should find that the pair of lenses produce a magnified but upside down image.


