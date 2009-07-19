Science Experiments

Dropping Eggs

Sun, 19th Jul 2009

Listen Now    Download as mp3 from the show Making Babies - Fertility and Pregnancy

What you Need

A Lemonade Bottle

Lemonade Bottle

A pair of Scissors

Scissors

Salt

Salt

An Egg

Eggs

Tape

Tape

What to do

First try protecting the egg using just a strong box.

Cut the bottle open around the widest part.

Put an egg in the bottle and tape the bottle back up.

Try dropping it from about waist height.

Now try filling the bottle with salty water. Keep adding salt until the egg starts to float.

Try dropping the bottle from waist height. Do you get the same result?

What may happen

The egg just in the bottle will smash, but in the salty water it should mostly survive.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL