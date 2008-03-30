Science Experiments

Fizzy Yeast

Sun, 30th Mar 2008

What you Need

Some yeast

1 tsp yeast

Sugar

3-4 tsp of sugar

A balloon

A balloon

A bottle

A 500ml lemonade bottle

Warm water

Luke warm water

 

 

What to do

Add the the yeast and the sugar to the lemonade bottle
Fill the bottle 1/3 - 1/2 full of warm water
Shake the mixture thoroughly
Stretch the balloon over the top of the bottle
Keep the mixture warm for 30mins to a hour or so.

What may happen

You should find that the mixture becomes frothy, and the balloon inflates.
If you leave the mixture for a couple of hours and then shake it, you should find that it froths up like a fizzy drink.

 


