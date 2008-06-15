Science Experiments

Flour Volcano

Sun, 15th Jun 2008

What you Need

Flour

About a bag of flour or a similar amount of sand, sawdust etc

A  small balloon

A pair of scissors

A box

A box or something similar to contain the flour somewhat.

What to do

Inflate the balloon to about the size of an adult's fist

Put the balloon in the box , knot upward and bury it in flour or sand, forming a mountain over the top of it.

Take your scissors and gently find the knot of the balloon and at arms length cut the knot off. If you are doing this with sand be particularly careful as it may blow sand towards your eyes.

What may happen

You should find that some flour is blown upwards and then the mountain collapses to form a depression at the centre.


