Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show Cambridge Science Festival Q&A

If you have one

A large bowl of ice - you can bury the bottle in

A small bottle of unopened fizzy drink (carbonated). It is a good idea to remove the label.

What to do

1- Add some water to the ice so it is about half covered in water

2- Add the salt to the ice (if you have a thermometer this should bring the temperature down to about -4°C

3- Bury the fizzy drink bottle in the ice

4- Wait 20-30mins - if the drink freezes you have waited too long.

5- Open the bottle, watch what happens