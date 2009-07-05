Science Experiments

Fruit Fireballs

Sun, 5th Jul 2009

What you Need

Orange peel, ideally from a large orange with a thick juicy skin

A candle

What to do

If you bend a piece of orange peel you often get a spray of orange oily stuff coming out. The idea is to direct this spray upwards into the side of a candle flame.

Be careful, this can be more effective than you expect. Make sure that your hands and anything else easily damaged by flame is below the candle flame!

What may happen

You should be able to produce an impressive fireball as the spray hits the flame.

 


