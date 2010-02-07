Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show Pollution & Plastics

What to do

Try out various different types of filter and see how well they work. There are lots of different features of a filter which are important, but two main ones you want to think about are: what it filters out and how fast it does it.

Make up a good test mixture by mixing some mud in water

Here are some filters you might want to try:

A sock - just stretch it over a jam jar and pour your mixture through it.

Kitchen Roll - fold it into quarters and then put it into a funnel, so that you are pouring the liquid into one of the 3 quarters.

Sand - essentially pour the liquid through a lot of sand. One way of doing this is to use a funnel with kitchen roll to stop the sand falling through.

DON'T TRY DRINKING THE WATER, none of these filters will remove bacteria or other germs.