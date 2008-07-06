Science Experiments

Getting water from a candle

Sun, 6th Jul 2008

What you Need

Candle

A candle

A glass

A large glass or jar

What to do

Make sure the candle is safely placed on a stable surface, and light it.

Place the glass, upside-down, over the top of the candle for a few seconds.  Be careful though, it may get hot!

What do you see on the surface of the glass?

What may happen

You should find that the glass goes misty and the candle will eventually go out.


