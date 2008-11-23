Science Experiments

Ghostly Windows

Sun, 23rd Nov 2008

What you Need

Two torches

A couple of torches

A window

A window that is dark on both sides, with a friend on the othe side.

What to do

You stand one side of the window and your friend the other, each ot you hold a torch.

Turn off all the lights so it is dark on both sides

Turn on your torch, what do you see in the window?

Turn off your torch and turn on theirs, what do you see?

Try turning on both.

What may happen

You should be able to see yourself when you turn your torch on, them when they have their torch on, and mostly them when you both have a torch on.


