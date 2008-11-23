Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show Would a Helium Balloon Float on the Moon?

A window that is dark on both sides, with a friend on the othe side.

What to do

You stand one side of the window and your friend the other, each ot you hold a torch.

Turn off all the lights so it is dark on both sides

Turn on your torch, what do you see in the window?

Turn off your torch and turn on theirs, what do you see?

Try turning on both.