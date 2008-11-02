Science Experiments

Glueing glasses

Sun, 2nd Nov 2008

What you Need

Plastic glasses

2 identical plastic cups

Kitchen Paper

Some Kitchen Towel

A Tap

Some hot water

What to do

Make the kitchen towel wet with your hot water but don't scrunch it up.

Swish hot water around one glass and then lay the kitchen towel over the top. 

Swish hot water around the other glass. Pour it out and place the second glass upside-down over the first.

Try picking up the top glass.

What may happen

You should find that when you pick up the top glass the bottom one is stuck to it quite firmly.


