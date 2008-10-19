Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Fusion - The Power of the Sun

What to do

Take one or more grapes and almost cut them in half to leave a piece of skin between the two halves of the e grape.

Dry this skin out a little using a piece of paper towel, and stretch this joint out by a couple of mm.

Place 2-3 grapes inside the microwave.

Turn it on at full power for at the most 10 seconds.

WARNING

The grapes will be very hot when you turn off the microwave - be careful.

If you leave the microwave on for too long and a grape remains stationary there is a small chance of cosmetically damaging your microwave. If any large glowing objects are seen, turn the microwave off immediately.