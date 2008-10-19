Science Experiments

Grape Plasmas

Sun, 19th Oct 2008

What you Need

A grape

A grape

A microwave

A microwave

What to do

Take one or more grapes and almost cut them in half to leave a piece of skin between the two halves of the e grape.

Dry this skin out a little using a piece of paper towel, and stretch this joint out by a couple of mm.

Place 2-3 grapes inside the microwave.

Turn it on at full power for at the most 10 seconds.

WARNING

The grapes will be very hot when you turn off the microwave - be careful.

If you leave the microwave on for too long and a grape remains stationary there is a small chance of cosmetically damaging your microwave.  If any large glowing objects are seen, turn the microwave off immediately.

What may happen

You may see some bright yellow sparking between the two halves of the grape.


