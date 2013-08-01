Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Do Hairs Know They've Been Cut?

What to do

1. Fill two glasses with ice: one with a few cubes in it and one with so much ice it stacks up to the brim

2. Top up the glasses with water until the water level is just above the brim, being held there by surface tension

3. Leave the two glasses for the ice to melt - will the water level go up, down or remain the same?