Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show How do Ants Count?

What to do

To try and work out how popping candy explodes in your mouth you could try a variety of things.

Just to get the full experience try putting it in your mouth.

It is possible it is the heat of your mouth setting them off so try putting some in cold water and see what happens.

It could be the water in your mouth weakening the sugar so, try crushing some in a pestle and mortar or under a spoon. Compare this to sugar as a control experiment