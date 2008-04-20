Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Houses of the Future

What to do

Contemplating what I had to purify

Whilst I did this experiment on the show using real urine, I would recommend that you purified something a bit more innocuous, for example salt water. So to start off, dissolve 2-3 teaspoons of salt into about half a litre of water.

Put about 1cm of this salt water into the bottom of your saucepan.

Put the small cup into the saucepan.

Loosely stretch the cling film over the saucepan.

Put a small weight on the cling film so the dip in the cling film is over the cup.

Wait for a sunny day (you may want to do this bit first).

Put the saucepan in the sun and wait for a couple of hours (you may want to tip it slightly towards the sun to heat it better).

Taste the liquid in the cup, is it salty any more?