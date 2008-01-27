Science Experiments

Inverted Bucket

Sun, 27th Jan 2008

What you Need

Bucket of Water

A small bucket of water with a strong handle

Some Space

Some space with nothing breakable in it.

What to do

Fill your bucket with water, it is probably best to start with a little rather than a lot.

Stand so you can swing the bucket really easily, but make sure that there is no-one and nothing breakable in line with where you are about the swing the bucket (in case you let go or the handle breaks)

Swing the bucket back and forth with bigger and bigger swings.

When you think you will make it swing the bucket all the way over your head in a smooth motion.

Did the water fall out?

What may happen

With any luck you should have stayed entirely dry.


