Science Experiments

What to do

Cut off the long end of one of the straws so it is about the same length as the short side.

Fold the short end of the long straw slightly and then push it into one of the ends of the short straw.

Put the long straw in your mouth, and bend the first joint to point downwards, and then the second so it points to the left or the right.

Try to hold the straw in your lips gently and blow out of it. Try to stop it coming out of your mouth too much without stopping it spinning. What happens?

Now try sucking. What happens?