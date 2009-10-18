Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show High Altitude Adventures

What to do

Lard plate 2-3mm thick floating on water

Melt about 100g of lard, by placing it in a cup and putting the cup in a bowl of hot water.

Fill a large, ideally flat and transparent, container with water.

Pour the lard over the surface to form a 2-3mm thick plate on the surface.

Wait until it congeals and then cut it into two plates with a pair of scissors.

Push the two plates together and make them crumple up to make lard mountains (they may need a little assistance).

Look at the mountains you have made, above and below the water.