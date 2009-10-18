Science Experiments

Lard Mountains - Isostacy

Sun, 18th Oct 2009

What you Need

Lard mountain from the top

Lard

A shallow dishA glass tray of water

 

 

 

 

A pair of Scissors

A pair of scissors



 

 

 

 

A bowl of hot water and a cup

 

 

What to do

Lard plate

Lard plate 2-3mm thick floating on water

Melt about 100g of lard, by placing it in a cup and putting the cup in a bowl of hot water.

Fill a large, ideally flat and transparent, container with water.

Pour the lard over the surface to form a 2-3mm thick plate on the surface.

Wait until it congeals and then cut it into two plates with a pair of scissors.

Push the two plates together and make them crumple up to make lard mountains (they may need a little assistance).

Look at the mountains you have made, above and below the water.

 

What may happen

When the two plates collide they fold (possibly with a little help) to form mountains.


