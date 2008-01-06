Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show The Science of Addiction

What to do

Cut a strip out of the bag about 1cm wide and 5cm long.

Make a series of cuts into the bag from one end almost to the other end, forming a tassel with a series of strips about 1mm wide joined at one end.

Blow up your balloon.

Rub the balloon and the bag tassel on different parts of your hair. It works best on relatively short clean hair, sometimes it works better on leg hair than head hair. Make sure you rub the balloon all the way along on one side.

Hold the balloon with the side you rubbed pointing upwards.

Throw the bag tassel up into the air and try to balance it above the balloon.