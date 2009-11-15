Science Experiments

Margarine Planets

Sun, 15th Nov 2009

Listen Now    Download as mp3 from the show Producing Planets

What you Need

Margarine

Margarine - the simpler the better. (I used baking margarine).

A small glass

Small glass or jar

A microwave

Microwave

What to do

Put a few lumps of margarine into a small microwave-safe glass or jar.

Heat it up gently in the microwave, until the margarine melts. This will happen a lot faster than you expect, and then it will boil quite violently.

Very carefully take the margarine out, as it may be very hot.

Leave it to stand for 1-2 minutes

What may happen

Once the molten margarine is left to stand, it separates out into two sections, a yellow upper layer, and a transparent lower layer.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL