Science Experiments

Monster Bounces

Sun, 13th Jul 2008

What you Need

Tennis Ball

A tennis ball or another light bouncy ball

Basket ball

A basket ball or another large heavy very bouncy ball.

What to do

Hold the tennis ball directly on top of the basket ball, and then try to drop both balls together as smoothly as possible onto a hard surface.  Make sure you stay a long way away from anything delicate!

What may happen

You should find that the tennis ball bounces far higher than the height it was dropped from.


