Science Experiments

Custard Fireballs

Sun, 4th Mar 2007

Part of the show Archaeology and Domestication

First we got a nice log fire burning which kept on burning slowly for a couple of hours, we even got to cook some sausages on it later.

We then lit some twigs which burnt much more vigorously for just a couple of minutes. Paper burns even more quickly so that it is entirely burnt within ten seconds.

We then tried blowing some custard powder through a flame.

Do not do this at home as it is dangerous!

This had even more spectacular results with all the custard powder burning in less than a second in a large fireball!


