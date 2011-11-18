Science Experiments

Roaring Balloon

Fri, 18th Nov 2011

What you Need

A balloon or two



Some different coins, nuts etc

What to do

Put a smooth coin, like a 1p, into the empty balloon, then inflate the balloon.

Swirl the coin around faster and faster, what happens to it?

Now try the same thing with a coin with rough milled edges like a 5p.

Try different objects like steel nuts, or other small rough (but not sharp) objects, and see how the sound changes.

What may happen

You should find that you can get the objects to roll around inside the balloon, almost horizontally.

If the object is rough it will make a noise as it rolls, the faster it goes and the more bumps there are on it the higher the pitch, and the bigger the bumps the louder it is.


