Science Experiments

Root vegetable cannon - DIY potato gun

Sun, 11th Oct 2009

What you Need

A biro old biro

 

 

A potatoA potato

A hacksaw

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A rod slightly narrower than the hole in the biro

What to do

First extract the inner part of your biro.

Then saw the ends off so you have a tube that is the same diameter all the way along.

Clean up the cuts using a pair of nail scissors. (It may help if you make the edges slightly conical).

Now jam each end of the biro about 1cm into the potato; so you get a lump of potato stuck in each end.

Point one end somewhere safe, and push the lump of potato in the other end down the tube, using the rod. 

What may happen

You should find that one of the lumps of potato fires off at an impressive speed.

 


