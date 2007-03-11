Science Experiments

Seeing the invisible

Sun, 11th Mar 2007

Part of the show Naked Scientists Question and Answer Show

What you Need

A glass

A glass or a small jug.

A torch

A torch or the sun on a very clear day.

Bicarbonate of Soda

Some bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)

Vinegar

Some vinegar

What to do

In a reasonably still room:

Put 2-3 teaspoons of bicarbonate of soda into the glass

Add vinegar, until the glass has been filled with foam

Wait for the foam to die down

Turn on the torch

Carefully put the glass beween it and a white wall - or if it is a sunny day in front of a sunlit white wall will work too as long as you are inside.

Imagine the glass is full of a fluid and pour that fluid out.

Look at the wall as you are doing this.

What may happen

You should see very faint shimmery patterns pouring out of the glass, even though you can't see anything there.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL