Science Experiments

What you Need
What to do
Fill a small glass or jar with vinegar - any will work, but it might be best to use white vinegar as it is easier to see the egg.
Put an egg in, and make sure that the egg is covered with the vinegar.
Leave the egg for 24 hours.
Then have a look at the egg. Is it at all different?
What may happen
You should find that the shell bubbles slowly in the vinegar. After about 24 hours, there will be no shell left, and the egg will become flexible and soft.
Why does it happen?
The eggshell is made of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) - the same mineral as limestone. If you react a carbonate with an acid, you are left with a soluble salt, carbon-dioxide, and water. The shell slowly dissolves, producing bubbles of carbon-dioxide.
CaCO3 + 2CH3COOH -> Ca(CH3COO)2 + CO2 + H2O
So the only thing left holding the shell together is the membrane which keeps the liquid in the egg, which is flexible and stretchy, so the egg is flexible and squashy.
Randy Hirsch sent us this image of his eggs:
I think you are right, the membrane is an osmotic filter, so water flows into the more concentrated solution in the egg. Many organic membranes are partially permiable to water and not salts. It is quite thick, so I have no idea how well it would work in a fuel cell though, I am also not sure if it is exactly what you want.
Once the egg shell is dissolved and the egg is full of vinegar, try submersing it in corn syrup. The skin of the egg is poruous, and initially the vinegar flows in due to the concentration gradient. The pores are too small to allow the larger sugar molecules in, so the vinegar flows out due to the concentration gradient. The vinegar also changes the shape of the proteins in the egg, therefore the consistency of the egg's contents changes. CC, Sat, 23rd Jan 2010
I am doing this for my science fair project and i also have to do a writen report on this.. on my report it asks me: what do you hope to accomplish by doing this projec and how might this project help you, your family, community, world, etc.. i need help because im not really sure how this might help me! Tatiana, Sun, 6th Feb 2011
