Science Experiments

Shelless Eggs

Sun, 8th Nov 2009

What you Need

An Egg

Vinegar

What to do

Fill a small glass or jar with vinegar - any will work, but it might be best to use white vinegar as it is easier to see the egg.

Put an egg in, and make sure that the egg is covered with the vinegar.

Leave the egg for 24 hours.

Then have a look at the egg. Is it at all different?

What may happen

You should find that the shell bubbles slowly in the vinegar. After about 24 hours, there will be no shell left, and the egg will become flexible and soft.


