Science Experiments

Silver from soot

Sun, 1st Feb 2009

Listen Now    Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show The Science of the Seriously Small

What you Need

Candle flame

A candle

Mug

Something opaque but not flammable like a mug or a spoon.

What to do

Light your candle

Hold the mug in the yellow part of the flame and build up a good layer of soot.

Be careful the mug could be hot!

Put the sooty part of the mug into a deep basin of water. Does it look the same?


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL