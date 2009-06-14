Science Experiments

Snapping Spaghetti

Sun, 14th Jun 2009

What you Need

A few pieces of spaghetti

What to do

Take a piece of spaghetti, hold onto each end, slowly bend it until it breaks.

How many pieces does it break into?

What may happen

You should find that the spaghetti breaks into 3,4 or even 5 pieces but hardly ever 2


