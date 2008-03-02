Science Experiments

Squashing Bottles

Sun, 2nd Mar 2008

Part of the show The Power of Sound and Music

What you Need

A bottle

A plastic bottle, 500ml smooth sided fizzy drinks bottles work well

A jug

A container nearly as deep as your bottle is tall

What to do

Blow across the bottle, remember the note it makes.

Squash the bottle

Blow across it again.  Is there a difference in the note?

Fill your container about 3/4 full of water

See if immersing the bottle with water affects the note it makes, when it is both squashed and unsquashed.

What may happen

You should find that squashing the bottle makes the note go down.

When the bottle is immersed it will increase the pitch of the squashed bottle, but not the unsquashed one.

 


