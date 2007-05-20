Science Experiments

What you Need

An Egg

A hard boiled egg

A surface

A surface, like a worksurface or piece of wood.

What to do

Hard boil an egg

Lay in on its side on the surface

Spin the egg as fast as you can.

Does anything strange happen?

Try spinning the egg starting off at different angles.

What may happen

If you spin the egg fast enough you will find that it stands up on end. Which end it stands on will depend on the angle you started spinning the egg


