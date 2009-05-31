Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Bioengineering - Engineering Inspired By Nature
What you Need
What to do
Take a small handful of popcorn and crush it gently with your pliers; not into little pieces but just crack it.
Heat up some oil in the pan in the same way as you would to make normal popcorn.
Try putting in the damaged popcorn. Does it work?
Now try some undamaged popcorn. Is there a difference?
Warning: making popcorn involves things exploding in very hot oil. It is therefore really quite dangerous so be careful and keep the lid on until the pan has cooled down.
What may happen
The damaged popcorn is not very spectacular. Normally it just extrudes foam and sometimes makes very weak pops.
On the other hand, undamaged popcorn explodes incredibly violently. The video is first at normal speed, then 20x slower and finally 80x slower than real life.
Why does it happen?
Popping corn is just a specially bred from of maize; a bit like a less sweet form of sweetcorn. Inside a seed there is lots of starch which the seed uses to survive until it has managed to grow enough leaves to harvest sunshine. This is protected by a very tough outer shell.
Popcorn goes pop because as you heat it up the moisture inside also gets hot and would like to turn into steam. However the hard outer coat of the kernel can support up to 10 atmospheres of pressure, stopping the water expanding into steam. The water keeps heating up above 100°C, building up more and more pressure. As it heats up the moisture in the kernel alters the starch stored inside forming a kind of jelly - similar chemistry to when you thicken soups with cornflour (cornflour is ground maize).
Eventually the temperature can increase to 180°C. This increases the pressure inside the shell enormously, causing the shell to split and release the pressure. The drop in pressure causes the water in amongst the jelly-like starch to boil immediately, expanding by a factor of 1-2000 or more. This blows the jelly into the foam which we call popcorn.
As all the water in the starchy jelly has now boiled off the starch dries out, becomes hard and can support itself even when the popcorn cools down and the water condenses again.
If you break the popcorn shell the pressure can't build up so either the water just escapes slowly and it doesn't even form a foam (or it slowly extrudes out of a hole). Sometimes you have only weakened the shell and it will go pop but at a much lower pressure and therefore less violently than with an undamaged kernel.
Sometimes you find very small popcorn at the bottom of the bucket. These are probably the ones that were weakened on their way to you so they couldn't pop properly. Because these are smaller but came from the same sized piece of corn they are denser so sink to the bottom of the bowl.
Comments
This information is fantastic! I am a first year teaching student and planning to teach a lesson on this and it is all the right info i need that i couldnt find (diagram on the inside of the kernel) thank you so much! Christina , Thu, 24th Sep 2009
This information is really helpful, i would never have guessed how it was formed. Now our teacher will let us have popcorn in class! YUM Northcote Lodge, Mon, 12th Oct 2009
Brilliant info! Just what I need for a Yr6 class on reversible and irreversible changes. Tasty too - yummmm!! Phil Chatterton, Sun, 15th Nov 2009
Wow, this is just awesome. Great videos too! Justin, Wed, 3rd Feb 2010
Cool! I think that I'm gonna do this for my science fair topic! Sydney, Fri, 5th Feb 2010
This is great I am doing this 4 my science fair project=)=)=) But I am having a hard time figuring out an hypothesis Taylor N., Sun, 7th Mar 2010
this content is awesome and the videos are funny but very educational Jazper Boyd, age 12, 2010 march 10, Thu, 11th Mar 2010
Ok so i am doing this experiment in how popcorn works and you helped me with the parts i didn't know so thank you!!!(emphasize the HELPED,i didn't copy) Judy, Tue, 4th May 2010
Oh P.S i love the diagrams they were the best about this article Judy, Tue, 4th May 2010
This is helpful! if anyone needs ideas for a topic i am doing how the temp. the bags are stored at affect how muc hit pops. like i am going to put one in the fride one in the freezer and one at room temp. for a variable then i will count the unpoped kernals Christy, Sat, 20th Nov 2010
Great infromation. What is the importance of the oil? My idea is it aids the transfer of heat to the corn. Any ideas some one may have Stephen Odara, Wed, 2nd Feb 2011
cool stuff never knew all that Kelly, Thu, 3rd Feb 2011
Great work!!! life is amazing with its simple things! Abir, Mon, 7th Feb 2011
cool! anounx, Thu, 28th Jul 2011
Like the slow motion video :D Rabbits, Thu, 28th Jul 2011
ポップコーンは驚くべきことです。あなたの生活の中でそれを受け入れる.....、あなたは遠くに行くものとします。 先生のポップコーン, Fri, 19th Oct 2012
