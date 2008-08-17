Science Experiments

Swinging for the Sweet Spot

Sun, 17th Aug 2008

Listen Now    Download as mp3 from the show The Sounds of Science

What you Need

A bat

A bat of some kind

A baseball

A ball, heavy ones work best

What to do

Try hitting the ball with different parts of the bat (when you are in an empty field). Does it always work the same?

Hold the bat loosely in one hand and throw the ball at different parts of the bat at the same speed.

What may happen

You should find that the ball seems to bounce off parts of the bat better than others, and sometimes when it doesn't bounce well the bat vibrates a lot.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL