Science Experiments

Part of the show Smart Pills: Drugs to Boost Brain Power

An old tape measure you no longer want

What to do

Cut a length of tape measure about 15-20cm long.

Warning - the cut edges will be very very sharp

Cover the cut edges with some kind of fairly tough tape, to make them a bit safer, though still be careful.

Curve the tape around a tight radius of around 6-10mm so it just starts to deform, you can either do this by rolling it around a pencil or I found it easier to just bend it between my hands until you can feel it starting to deform.

Try bending some tape with the inside of the curve and on the outside, and see if it behaves differently.

If you over do it you may need to bend the tape into its original curve a little.