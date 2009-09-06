Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Can you run faster on the moon?

What to do

The idea is to build some scales, with a glass of water on each side. So first you want a way of attaching the cups to some string.

One way of doing this is by cutting two holes in each cup, slightly below the rim.

Then tie the cups to the stick, and attach a piece of string to the centre of the stick.

Now fill the two glasses almost full.

Add water so that the stick balances when hung from the centre piece of string.

Put your finger in one cup, without touching the sides. What happens?