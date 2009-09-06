Science Experiments

Weighing Buoyancy

Sun, 6th Sep 2009

Listen Now    Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Can you run faster on the moon?

What you Need

cups

2 plastic glasses

Stick

A stick

Some String

String

What to do

Water scalesThe idea is to build some scales, with a glass of water on each side. So first you want a way of attaching the cups to some string.

One way of doing this is by cutting two holes in each cup, slightly below the rim.

Then tie the cups to the stick, and attach a piece of string to the centre of the stick.

Now fill the two glasses almost full.

Add water so that the stick balances when hung from the centre piece of string.

Put your finger in one cup, without touching the sides. What happens?

What may happen

You should find that the cup you put your finger into, moves downwards.


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL