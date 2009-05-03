Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Tackling Transport

What to do

You want to build at least two cars with different sized axles, the details of the construction are not important and it may be easier to attach the wheels to the axle and allow the axle to turn, but this is what I built:

I built two cars with different sized axles. To make the test as fair as possible, I made both wheels out of corrugated cardboard and both axles out of toilet roll card so the friction between the wheel and the axle should be the same in both cases...

The car with large axles The wheel is held on by a slightly smaller ring of cardboard which is held snugly onto the axle.

For the smaller axles I cut a toilet roll in half long ways and then rolled the halves up very tightly to form the two axles. They then needed something to hold the wheels straight so I used a small disk attached to the axle.



The car with smaller axles The wheel is held on using a smaller disk of cardboard.

As a control I built a small cardboard sled, and all vehicles were loaded using an empty jam jar.

A cardboard sled with no wheels

We then set about testing our cars by placing them on a board and raising one end. Using a protractor, we could measure the angle at which the car started to roll.