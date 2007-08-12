Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Summer Special Naked Science Question and Answer

What to do

The first thing that you want to do when trying to work out what is causing the bubble bath to change colour is work what is changing. There are two main things that we could think of:

The temperature - you are adding it to a warm bath.

How concentrated (strong) the bubble bath is,

The first one is quite easy to check - add the bubble bath to some cold water, and then some hot water and see if there is any difference.

One common thing that changes as you change the concentration of the mixture is the pH - how acid or alkaline it is, and this could be changing it's colour. To test this you can add vinegar or some bicarbonate of soda dissolved in water, to the bubble bath and see if it affects the colour.