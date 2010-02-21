Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 from the show Winds, Wings, Whale Fins and Wind Power

What to do

Make some coloured ice cubes by mixing 2-3 of drops of food colouring with the water for each cube, then put them in the freezer.

When the cubes are frozen:

Fill your bowl nearly to the top with water, and wait for the water to settle a bit.

Take your small bottle, add 2-3 drops of food colouring and top it up with hot tap water (let the tap run for a while so it is nice and warm).

Put the bottle into your bowl of water. Unless you have found a very squat bottle you may have to lay it on its side. Watch what happens to the coloured water for a few minutes.

If your water becomes too cloudy, change the water in the bowl.

Take one of your coloured ice cubes and place it on the surface and watch for a minute or two.

What happens?