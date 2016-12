Interview Tue, 20th Sep 2016

Gaia part 2

George Seabroke, University College London

Part 2 of George Seabroke's poem Gaia...

George: - Astronomers we feel the need

To measure line of sight speed,

Gaia’s radial velocity spectrometer

Is the Milky Way’s speedometer

The Mullard Science Laboratory

Has helped to write the Gaia story

Has tested every key detector

And coded software for billions of spectra

