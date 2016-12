Interview Tue, 20th Sep 2016

Gaia part 1

George Seabroke, University College London

Part 1 of George Seabroke's poem Gaia...

Twinkle, twinkle little star.

How I wonder where you are.

ESA hoovers up your light.

With our Gaia satellite.

The mission is to measure distance.

Get a grasp on your existence.

Gaia may not see you twinkle.

But kens if you’re multiple or single.

