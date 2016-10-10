Science Interviews

Interview Mon, 10th Oct 2016

Gene of the Month - Pokemon

Kat Arney

And finally its time for our Gene of the Month, and this time its Pokemon. First described in 2005 in the journal Nature, no less, and found in mammals such as mice and humans, the name Pokemon stands for POK erythroid myeloid ontogenic. It makes a type of molecule known as a transcriptional repressor, which shuts down the activity of certain genes - sadly, it doesnt make cells look like Pokemon characters, but it does make them behave very badly. High levels of Pokemon can turn healthy cells into cancerous ones - and its been implicated in many human cancers, especially lung and liver tumours - while cells lacking the molecule are completely resistant to tumour transformation, so theres a lot of interest in developing drugs based on it. Sadly, because games manufacturers dont have quite the same sense of humour as scientists, the company Pokemon USA threatened a lawsuit over the use of their trademark for the gene and its now referred to as the much more boring Zbtb7. All is not completely lost, however, and another Pokemon-based gene - Pikachurin - seems to have slipped through the net. Gotta catch em all!

